Cape mom allegedly raped during load shedding speaks about her ordeal

A 27 year old rape survivor from Bonteheuwel has decided to speak out about how she escaped her alleged rapist, someone who she knew and trusted to help other victims. The mother of two said her worst nightmare took place on Saturday evening. She never thought such a thing would happen to her.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I went to join a few friends, who I knew for more than 10 years, childhood friends. We had a few drinks and I admit I ended up being drunk. The lights went out because of load shedding. “When the lights went off at midnight I asked them to walk me home. But the guys said I should wait until after load shedding, so I went to lay down in the room.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The woman who was dressed in a coat and dress said she then heard the door open, and saw one of the guys entering the room. “He said he wanted to tell me something, and then he started touching me, I kept saying no…but he didn't stop, I don’t know what my no’s meant to him, but he didn't stop, I couldn't believe this was happening to me, I didn't want to believe it's happening.” the woman said, sobbing. She explained that the perpetrator then got on top of her and raped her.

Story continues below Advertisement

A 27 year old mom of two said she was left traumatised after being raped by someone she knows. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko “I felt powerless, I couldn't move. I kept saying no and trying to push him off, at one point he stopped I’m assuming because the cries got so loud and at that moment I managed to escape. “I struggled to open the door and when I eventually got out, I hysterically asked one of the guys to walk me home, he did.” The woman neighbours came to her rescue and called her grandma who went to the police mobile station.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They sent a van to fetch me and I gave my statement at the police station. The lady there said I must wait until the next morning for them to open up a case and asked me not to bath. “That night I couldn't sleep. I just wanted tomorrow to come so that I could bath, I felt so dirty.” The traumatised woman said when the wait became too unbearable the next morning she contacted ward councillor Angus Mckenzie who sprung into action.

“I just want to say thank you to councillor Mckenzie, I messaged him and within a few seconds he told me that there was an arrest and then a case number was sent to me. “I don’t think I would've gotten far without his help.” The mom said she was still dealing with the ordeal but felt the need to encourage other women.

“I just want to say it wasn't your fault, and as much as people talk, try to block it out. Its that type of stigma I want to break. It hurts that people will judge the perpetrator based on how many times a day he greets them and then say yes but she was drinking. “That is why women don’t speak out because the victim will become victimised.” The accused will appear in court on Friday 8 July. Picture Ava Barlow Mckenzie said the accused appeared on Tuesday in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on charges of rape.

His case has been remanded for a formal bail application on July 8. The State will oppose his bail application. “I am pleased that the state is playing it's part in supporting not only the victim but also the greater community and it's efforts to fight the scourge of gender based violence.