Cape music maestro to see plea and trial in 2022

Cape Town - The Cape music maestro, who is facing a charges of rape and sexual assault, will face a plea and trial in April 2022. Months after consultation with his defence team, the muso received his date for trial today, at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the date. In September, the music maestro, from Kuilsriver, was in consultation with his lawyer. The matter was postponed to today.

The 48-year-old is facing a charge of rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in 2013. Its alleged the sexual attacks continued until the boy was 20. The former director of the Cape Town Music Institute made headlines last year, when he was arrested after being accused of rape.

The alleged victim, aged 21, is believed to have been sexually assaulted from the age of 14 until the age of 20, and had apparently known the muso, who was a family friend. The music maestro’s name may not be identified, after an order was made by the court. He is currently out on R1 000 bail.