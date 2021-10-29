Cape pupil accepted into prestigious US performing arts school

CAPE TOWN – Sibulele Sodayise began her matric final exams with a big smile, after celebrating her provisional admission to The American Musical and Dramatic Academy College of the Performing Arts (Amda). Sibulele, 18, described herself as a musical soul and theatre fanatic, who had always dreamed of pursuing art overseas. The Herschel Girls School matric pupil said that aside from taking music and drama as academic subjects, she takes singing as an extra-mural subject and is enrolled at the Waterfront Theatre School.

Sibulele described her acceptance into Amda, as a dream come true and a reality that still overwhelms her. “When I think of America, I think of Broadway and a place of infinite opportunities. There is a lot more to offer musicians and performers in America than in South Africa. I figured if I could study in the States, I would be able to accumulate the exposure needed for me to get a job there.” In an interview with the Weekend Argus, Sibulele described the moment she received her acceptance email as the most accomplished moment of her life and the the result of her hard work and dedication.

“I would like to encourage younger pupils, musicians and artists to take full advantage of any opportunity that comes their way. Do not allow fear and doubt to stop you from trying something new. If you feel you can be a part of something special, go for it because you never know how perfectly it could unfold.” She advised young people to reach for their dreams without fear, and without pride to ask for help and assistance where they may fall short. Sibulele’s singing teacher, Carmen Enslin, said she was proud of her student and what she had already achieved in her musical journey.

Enslin’s advice to young and upcoming musicians seeking breakthrough opportunities, is for them not to limit themselves with boundaries but instead to reach for the stars. “There may be many hurdles along the way, but in the end, resilience and a thick skin will get you through it. Just keep believing in yourself. Remember your gift is unique and it is your responsibility to share it with the world. It is not your responsibility to decide how much the world will like your gift or how good it is.” Sibulele’s mother, Juliet Sodayise, said that she was proud of her daughter’s achievements. She added that Sibulele had always been an art enthusiast and that through this opportunity she would be able to explore her passion at greater lengths.