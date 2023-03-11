Cape Town doctor is leading revolutionary dentistry procedure in SA

Cape Town - The field of dentistry is claimed to have transformed due to Biomimetics, which many academics throughout the world have referred to as a medical revolution and Dr David Huson from Cape Town is leading this procedure in South Africa. Biomimetic dentistry is the practice of dentistry that strives to preserve intact tooth structure and restore the function and biomechanics of natural teeth.

According to Huson, a Biomimetics specialist who runs a Biomimetic Restorative Dentistry in Wynberg, this procedure saves the tooth, no matter how decayed it is. "This type of dentistry is all about bonding, adhesion, chemistry, and saving seemingly hopeless teeth. You can use Biomimetics in any aspect of dentistry, including front and back teeth," said Huson. Huson completed his community service in Kimberley, where he met his wife, Nombulelo, after graduating with a degree in Advanced Dentistry and Oral Sciences from the University of the Western Cape in 2010.

He said during his time in Kimberly working at a government hospital, he learned how to speak Tswana, which helped him better communicate with his patients. "I have 13 years of experience in my field. I love it and feel like I am not working a day in my life. I love interacting with people and seeing people walk out of my practice with a beautiful smile. That brings joy to me," said Huson. A patient, Martin Benadie, described Huson as a highly meticulous and caring dentist.

"He is also the only dentist in South Africa currently involved in the Biomimetic Mastership through the Alleman Institute in the United States. Dr Huson's assessment in my case was professional and informative, and the restorative dental work was done without any pain or discomfort. He said Huson's work approach is truly innovative and challenges traditional dentistry. "The importance of good oral hygiene practices and visits to an oral hygienist was also emphasised," said Benadie.

In 2018, Huson bought Dr Francois Hofmeyr’s practice of 48 years, where he has now established himself and performed a range of general and specialised dental treatments. He has a particular interest in using the latest advances in dentistry — digital dentistry and biomimetics. His friendly and calming nature has positive effects on nervous patients. Another patient, Kyle Cruickshank, also described him as a true professional who takes his craft seriously.