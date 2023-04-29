A Cape Town jewellery company, Shimansky Diamonds, has won a prestigious tourism Most Compelling Tourism Story award which was presented at the World Travel Market Africa early this month. The Most Compelling Tourism Story award category recognises Africa's unique regions and cities that have a story to tell. The award honours those who use an authentic and creative narrative to inspire tourists to explore an African destination.

According to Deborah Francis, from D2connet, the founder and CEO of Shimansky Diamonds, Yair Shimansky scooped gold at this event with Love Africa Marketing securing the runner-up spot. She said Shimansky had always firmly maintained that the tourism value chain included everyone, While his business is about fine jewellery, he believes that it is every bit as much about tourism. “It is his love for Cape Town which first stirred him to design the widely recognised Table Mountain Ring. Splitting his time between Cape Town and New York, in 2022 he unveiled the Cape Town Ring as a tribute to the Mother City.

“His goal – to start a global movement and to take Cape Town to the world by allowing one to always carry a piece of her wherever you are in the world,” said Francis. “The award was given in recognition of the Shimansky initiative, the Cape Town Ring, also known as the Ring That Binds Us. This initiative aims to bring worldwide awareness to the beauty of Cape Town and attract visitors to South Africa. It has grown into a movement that anyone passionate about the city can join and contribute to,” she added. Shimansky said they were passionate about promoting Cape Town to the world and bringing the world to Cape Town. “We want people to say ‘I DO’ to Cape Town,” says Shimansky.