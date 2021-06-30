Cape Town Mayor Plato honours the city’s selfless community angels

Cape Town - Selfless guardian angels who make sure their community is safe, happy and protected and fed have been honoured by Mayor Dan Plato. The Mayor of Cape Town’s office said the Community Service Awards on 29 June was cancelled due to Level 4 Covid-19 regulations and was to host 50 guests.

But recipients collected their awards and received their initial dinner as a take-away dish. Mayoral media manager Greg Wagner said: “The physical event was cancelled – 50 guests would have been hosted for a sit-down dinner at the 24 sub councils, in line with level 3, but with the announcement of level 4, the event was cancelled. “Recipients collected their awards, but there was no sit-down dinner as originally planned, so instead, the meal was provided as a takeaway dinner to those recipients who collected their awards.”

The awards were issued to people like Dawn Roode of Sarepta, Kuils River, pastor Adam Alexander of Uitsig and Ralph Bouwers of Lavender Hill. Mayor Dan Plato said the awards were there to honour individuals who made a difference in their communities and were nominated. “The Mayoral Community Service Awards are intended to honour the extent of community service work of individuals, groups or organisations across the 24 sub councils in the city,” said Plato during his speech.

“We put out the call for nominations looking for those whose creative community service work impacts the community positively and displays a track record of community service. “These individuals working in communities are heroes who love their neighbourhoods and are passionate about creating a positive impact in various ways.” Roode received the Mayoral Community Service Award 2021 for Safety Development and Awareness.

Roode is known in her community for her victim support, running feeding schemes, highlighting the plight of abused women and children to the social needs of school children. “It was an unexpected favour,” she said. “I didn't expect an award. What I am doing is for the community, not for accolades.

“It made me feel good to be acknowledged, and the work still goes on.” Ralph Bouwers received the award. SUPPLIED Bouwers, who is the founder of the Guardian of the National Treasure and runs 15 gardens and 22 soup kitchens in Lavender Hill, said the award would encourage others. He received three awards for Community Service, Community Service Empowerment and Talent, Nurturing and Development.

“I am so pleased, and this encourages others to also go this route,” he said. “It is a process of fair recognition that matches the work and merit. It is about uplifting your neighbour, even if it is a pair of shoes or a plate of food. “Our gardens are growing, and it is bringing so much biodiversity and wildlife back to where there were crime scenes and shootings.”