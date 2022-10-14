Cape Town mom killed while walking children to school

The community of Belhar is reeling in shock after Lauren Kennedy, 25, was shot and killed while walking two children to school on Friday morning. According to reports, the victim was accompanying the children along with her boyfriend. It was unclear by the time of publication, whose children the pair was walking to school.

The boyfriend managed to escape and the unknown suspects started shooting at the victim. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “Preliminary reports suggest that a 25-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded (on Friday morning) in Die Braak Square, Belhar. “Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Local councillor Delmaine Cottee said the community had experienced numerous shootings this week. “It is a terrible situation to see someone taking children to school and then, in front of the school, they get shot at. This is not the first incident – I think almost every day this week we had someone who was shot and died in Belhar.” Scene where Lauren Kennedy was killed on Friday morning. Picture: Supplied. Cottee said shootings were of concern for his community and it needed the Minister of Police Bheki Cele’s attention.

Chairperson for sub-council 5 , Stuart Pringle said crime in neighbouring Delft was also a concern. “Two weeks into October and already there have been at least nine people killed in shootings in Delft, according to local neighbourhood watches.” Anyone with any information about these shooting incidents can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.