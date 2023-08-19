Cape Town Opera stages its largest production at Artscape next month

The largest ensemble of Cape Town Opera is coming to town next month, following its successful and well received Joburg tour last month. A nail biting storyline, film directing style and visually appealing feast awaits, said Magdalene Minnaar, the director of the much anticipated TOSCA which will run at the Artscape opera house in September.

“The Joburg run was an insane success and absolutely phenomenal. One of the performances received the biggest applause I have ever heard in the middle of a performance. Everything is written in music and has been a thrill to create fully fleshed characters,” she said. Minnaar said the lighting of the production was an exciting experience on its own and said the production will feature a Cape Town based children and adult chorus. The two leads are local Capetonians who Minnaar has lauded as extraordinary talents.

Conroy Scott plays Baron Scarpia, the opera villain and Nobulumko Mngxekeza plays the fiery Floria Tosca in her first production with Cape Town Opera ,since being appointed as House Soloist last year. Scott encouraged audiences to take the time to watch the show. “It’s all about the story and the wonderful work of art of the production. I can’t say I have a particular favourite part of the show, the entire opera is a delight. From the opera itself, the costume, the set and vocals (orchestra too).

“I play the typical operatic ‘bad boy’. He enjoys hurting people and I would say he is quite pathological. He is crazy in a controlled manner until the switch flips,” he said. Scott said he looked forward to performing on home ground and hoped the Cape Town audience would enjoy it. Mngxekeza said her character was a true performer and diva who is not scared to go for what she wants.

“Due to the massive success of the Johannesburg run, I am scared. My favourite part of the opera is act two and that’s where my character takes her power. I don’t want to overshare and spoil it for the audience. The audience can expect beautiful music,” she said. Mngxekeza said she wanted the audience to know that a dream can become a reality, whatever one hopes for is coming. TOSCA is at the Artscape Opera House from September 12 to 17 September 2023.