Cape Town’s Nyanga is SA’s hijacking capital for fifth year in a row

Cape Town - Nyanga remains the carjacking capital of the country for the fifth year running.

In total, 2760 carjackings were recorded in the Western Cape, the third highest figure after Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Nyanga recorded a 40.3% increase in reports of carjackings over the 2019/20 financial year standing at 383 cases, with 110 new incidents.

This was followed by Philippi-East which recorded a whopping 116% increase to become the third-highest station to contribute to cases in the country.

Harare police station in Khayelitsha came in at number five with a 42% increase while the Site B station, also in Khayelitsha, saw a 30.4% increase.