Cape Town’s Nyanga is SA’s hijacking capital for fifth year in a row
Cape Town - Nyanga remains the carjacking capital of the country for the fifth year running.
In total, 2760 carjackings were recorded in the Western Cape, the third highest figure after Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Nyanga recorded a 40.3% increase in reports of carjackings over the 2019/20 financial year standing at 383 cases, with 110 new incidents.
This was followed by Philippi-East which recorded a whopping 116% increase to become the third-highest station to contribute to cases in the country.
Harare police station in Khayelitsha came in at number five with a 42% increase while the Site B station, also in Khayelitsha, saw a 30.4% increase.
According to the national figures, sedans and hatchbacks remain the most-hijacked vehicles in the country with 5245 of them stolen, bakkies came in second at 2200 and taxis were the third most-hijacked vehicles at 945 across the country.
Truck hijackings in the province also increased by 10.3% with Khayelitsha coming in at number 16 in the country and Mfuleni recording a 120% increase, taking the 24th spot.
Theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles decreased by 6.4% with no police stations in the province featuring in the top 30.
Weekend Argus