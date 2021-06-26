Cat survives blaze and protesters cause mayhem

Cape Town - A cat living in Jim se Bos in Philippi survived a devastating fire which claimed the life of one person, destroyed 200 homes and left 565 people homeless. The week was filled with additional chaos when protesters took to the streets and targeted businesses by smashing windows of fast food chains in Pelikan Park, in response to the fire earlier this week and service delivery.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith confirmed that two men, aged 25 and 17, were arrested for public violence. “The metro police tactical response unit was activated at 5am to assist at Strandfontein Road, between 5th and 18th Avenue,” said Smith. “The roadway was closed after community members burned tyres and targeted business properties.

“This morning's protest was linked to the fire earlier this week in Philippi where 195 shacks burnt down and 565 people were displaced. The protesters demanded replacement materials for the victims of the fire. “One officer sustained lacerations to the back of his skull as he was struck by a brick and was taken to hospital where he received medical assistance. “The two men who were arrested were detained at Grassy Park police station for further investigation.”

Smith lambasted the attack on law enforcement officers. “Officers are there to maintain the law and help ensure there is no loss of life or property. “Attacks on officers will not be tolerated and I implore the community to protest in a peaceful manner to avoid senseless damage to property and unnecessary injuries.”

McDonalds damaged in Pelikan Park. supplied Allan Perrins, of the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa in Philippi, said the cat named “Tracy” by their organisation was found amongst the debris and miraculously survived. The animal was receiving treatment at AWS. Sadly many animals' charred remains were also found.

“As we carefully picked and rummaged our way through the wreckage looking and listening for any signs of life, we noticed the charred remains of those animals who tragically perished in the blaze – cats, dogs and poultry,” said Perrins. “One of the team pointed out the charred remains of a little puppy still chained to a partially molten stake in the ground. It was a heart-breaking sight! “He called for a body bag, gently placed the remains of the puppy into it, wiped the tears from his eyes and bravely moved on to the next row of mangled metal and melted plastic that represented the remains of someone’s home.

“At this point the team felt that this fire had spared nothing and no-one until they heard a faint meowing. They zeroed in on the sound and quickly found a severely burnt cat cowering under a scorched and soggy mattress. “They gently scooped her up and raced her back to our hospital for life-saving treatment.” Tracy the cat with AWS orderly, Oscar Mdudu. supplied Perrins said when they found the cat, its was in a bad shape.