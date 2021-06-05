Cheslin Kolbe, from Kraaifontein to the Forbes 30Under30 Africa list

Cape Town - Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Cheslin Kolbe feels honoured to be named on the Forbes Africa list.

The 27-year-old from Kraaifontein was named among 30 other Africans for their leadership qualities as well as the tenacity they have displayed in overcoming the odds to become successful in their different fields.

Every year Forbes Africa honours Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives.

Kolbe took to his Instagram account to share the news.

“A huge honour to be named in 30 under 30 list by such a prestigious organisation. Thank you to all my closest friends and family for being part of this journey” read his post.

Kolbe was one of the rugby stars who were overlooked due to his height and stature. After being given the opportunity to showcase what he is capable of, he surprised many and is now a global superstar.

Now based in France, the Weekend Argus had a brief chat with the Bok wing.

“It’s a huge honour for me to be named in the Forbes 30 under 30 list, this is one of the most esteemed lists on the continent. There are a lot of prestigious and talented people on that list and it’s great to be in their company,” he said.

He added that growing up in Kraaifontein, he never thought he would one day be a World Cup-winning Springbok.

“I have faced many challenges in my life growing up and also as a rugby player aspiring to play for the Springboks. It shows you what is possible if you believe in yourself and your dreams.”

He encouraged youngsters who wish to be where he is today to never stop dreaming.

“Dream big. It is so important to have a vision and dream that you can work towards. The sky is not even the limit, there are no limits. Don’t listen to people who try to tell you that your dreams aren’t possible or achievable, every dream is valid.”

Fellow Bok Lukhanyo Am was also honoured by Forbes magazine. Last year, it was Bok captain Siya Kolisi on the list.

Another expected feature was Kgaogelo Moagi, also known as Master KG, who made the world dance to his Jerusalema hit song. Amapiano producer Kabelo Motha, AKA Kabza De Small, and creative and digital influencer Mihlali Ndamase also made the list.

Kraaifontein Ward councillor Brenda Hansen said the community would always be proud of Kolbe.

”For somebody coming from a disadvantaged area like ours and make success in his life and sports industry. I think that is encouragement for many of our youth not to use their circumstances as an excuse for not achieving success in life. If he could make it, I think there is a lot of hope for everyone out there,” said Hansen.

Weekend Argus