Children’s workshops at Noordhoek Open Studios

As the vibrant community of Noordhoek gears up for the highly anticipated Noordhoek Open Studios event this weekend, one aspect shines bright in its commitment to nurturing young talent: the children's workshops curated by veteran educator and artist Hazel Anderson. Anderson's decades-long experience in teaching children has been the driving force behind incorporating kids' workshops into the Noordhoek Open Studios event.

“I have taught children for decades and seen how much creative satisfaction and freedom they get from working with clay,” she said. Her deep-rooted belief in the power of art to ignite young minds led to the creation of workshops tailored to inspire and empower budding artists. Parents and children attending this year's workshops can anticipate a dynamic experience.

While parents explore the studios, children are immersed in a world of artistic exploration. “Parents have a break to see the studios while the children are not trailing along but honoured by enrolling in a class for them. The workshops are designed to foster raw self-expression and creativity, with activities ranging from making animal candle holders to traditional pottery pieces,” Anderson added. She said engaging with art at a young age was crucial for children's holistic development.

“Children need to be exposed to such a primal medium as clay. Some children are stuck in their creativity coming from phones.” The workshops aim to break this barrier by providing hands-on experiences that nurture imagination and innovation. One of the workshops' strengths lies in their adaptability to children of different ages and skill levels.

“Being a pre-primary teacher, I encourage naive art in younger children,” Anderson said. She highlighted the importance of allowing free expression while also guiding older children in refining their techniques. From basic pottery skills to advanced decorating techniques, the workshops cater to every child's unique journey in the world of art. “Art plays a pivotal role in fostering a sense of community and connection among youth in Noordhoek. Anderson reminisced about her long-standing relationships with students, saying, “I taught children for decades. One batch of children came to me when they were 4 and stayed till 14! I became a second home and mother to them.

“These workshops not only nurture individual creativity but also create lasting bonds within the community.” Success stories and memorable moments from past workshops serve as testaments to the workshops' impact. Anderson recalled instances where children explored diverse themes and found their creative voices.

“Pottery always inspires children, especially when they get a glazed item home that looks so professional,” she said. These experiences empower young participants to embrace their artistic talents and pursue creative paths. For parents looking to nurture their children's interest in art beyond the event, Anderson highlighted the importance of providing artistic tools and encouraging exploration. “Always have materials accessible,” she advised. To families considering attending the Noordhoek Open Studios event, her message is one of encouragement and inspiration. “Expose children to artists for inspiration,” Anderson urged, emphasising the transformative power of artistic expression in young lives.