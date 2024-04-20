Chinese Language Day celebrated in style in Cape Town

Cape Town - The Chinese community celebrate International Chinese Language Day today and to mark the celebration Iziko Museums, in partnership with the Chinese Academy of Fine Arts, and the China International School, launched an educational programme titled “Ancient Art, Modern Modes: Oracle Bone Script Art Showcase”. The launch event, aptly, took place in the Power of Rock Art Gallery – an ode to this art form and its creators – an ancient art incorporated into modern modes, at the Iziko South African Museum on Friday.

Globally, the most ancient art of all human societies can be found as paintings or etchings in natural materials including rock, bone and wood. The creation of art and imbuing its forms with symbolism is an intrinsically human attribute. Ancient art is of great significance and provides insight into the development of human culture and forms. Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Cape Town, You Wenze, was among the special guests invited and also did a special handover of educational material to the Iziko Museum's acting executive director Fahrnaaz Johadien.

You told guests: “Thank you to those who are teaching Chinese language in Cape Town. Today marks the 15th International Chinese Language Day. Chinese is one of six official languages in the UN and one of the most spoken languages in the world. “Many countries have held diverse activities to mark this day, we are happy to see that more and more foreign friends are getting to know the Chinese language. “South Africa is one of the earliest countries in Africa to offer a Chinese language course. Chinese characters have come through evolutionary versions, one is Oracle Bone Script. This will be presented in the arts showcase we are launching today.”

The Art Showcase will be on display in the Iziko Education Centre at Groot Constantia until May 9. Iziko Museum marketing and communications manager Melody Kleinsmith said the public is urged to come out and see the art on display.

“In two ancient civilisations, in different regions, rock art appeared simultaneously. San rock art human elements from the Linton Panel form the core of the country's national symbol – the Coat of Arms. “That the human element is informed by an ancient, indigenous expression of humanity feeds directly into the nation-building imperatives of a post-apartheid setting. “Ancient Chinese arts, such as rock paintings and stone carvings, have inspired the occurrence and development of oracle bone inscriptions.

“At first glance, African and Chinese cultures could not seem more different. However, the production of similar ancient art and its contemporary resonance with national identity and expression speaks to the remarkable unity of the human experience across the divisions of geography, language, and culture. “The global production of such art affirms that the selection of southern African and Chinese art forms are but a sample of a global, unified reality. We are more similar than we are different,” Kleinsmith said. “The showcase in which the rock art of ancient indigenous South African peoples and that of ancient indigenous Chinese peoples will be presented in juxtaposition. How these forms have and continue to impact contemporary societies along their respective trajectories are also investigated.