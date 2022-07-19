Church makes higher education realisable with #67minutes initiative

Cape Town – The United Congregation Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) in Gugulethu put aside their usual activities on Saturday and turned the premises into a higher institution application hub as part of their Mandela Day #67minutes initiative. They helped about 100 youths apply to either apply to go back to school, or to further their studies at tertiary institutions. Applications were done both digitally and manually, with the organisers volunteering to deliver hard copies at various campuses.

Mihlali Mafanya, one of the organisers, said: "We identified a gap and a need within the respective previously-disadvantaged communities in the Western Cape... many young people would love to go back to school and further their studies, but needed some guidance and direction. "We also saw that with... tertiary institutions having applications done online, some young people don’t necessarily have access to the resources like data and technology to complete online applications and take a forward step into pursuing their dreams and aspirations. Therefore UCCSA was committed to occupying that vacant space by stepping in to ensure that we are present to close the gap. We are making education fashionable." She said the church had collected prospectus and application forms from local universities and TVET colleges.

The initiative attracted applicants from outside Gugulethu. Okuhle Klass, 18, from Kensington, saw a post on social media and knew it wasn't an opportunity to be missed. She applied to study teaching. "I was struggling with my applications as I wasn't really familiar with the institutions and the online application system. They [UCCSA] were so helpful and I learned so much. I came back well informed of what I should be doing and focusing on as a matric student," said the Windermere High School pupil.

Aviwe Makopiyana, 22, from Gugulethu, applied to study law. She said the programme was effective, and one of a kind to be hosted at a local church. She advised young people to look out for such opportunities and to take advantage of them. "I've even received emails acknowledging my application," she said. Participants were taught the importance of having a vision and working hard towards achieving their goals.

