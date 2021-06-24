City reinstates usage of paintball markers for the protection of baboon population

Cape Town - In the interest of the safety of baboons and residents around the Cape Peninsula, the City of Cape Town will reintroduce the ethical use of paintball markers for a 6-month trial period, with oversight by CapeNature and the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CoGH SPCA). The City said in a statement reintroducing the use of paintball markers by baboon rangers, following the guidelines, will be a safe method in sustaining the baboon population in areas which are their natural habitats.

“The temporary reintroduction of paintball markers is informed by the alarming increase in the time that baboon troops have been spending in urban areas since 14 May 2021, and the impact this is having on the health and safety of baboons and residents,” the City said. City to reintroduce use of paintball markers on chacma baboon population along the Cape Peninsula for a trial period of 6 months. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)/(ANATOPIX) “Between May 14 and May 31, 2021, the City's service provider documented three baboon deaths where two was a result of pellet gun wounds, and one was a suspected dog attack in the urban area. In another incident, dumpsters and homes were raided and several troops’ ranging areas have shifted into the urban space, in particular in Simon’s Town where two troops consisting of approximately 70 baboons are frequenting the town on a nearly daily basis,” the statement read. Meanwhile, CapeNature is facilitating continuous discussions with authorities about the long-term problems and potential solutions to preserve a healthy and sustainable chacma baboon population on the Cape Peninsula.

CoGH SPCA said in a statement that they have ensured that the conditions for humane use of paintball markers have been specified in their revised standard operating procedure (SOP) and have confirmed that the new SOP takes the welfare of the baboons into consideration. “While we have no legal power to prohibit the use of paintball markers to deter baboons but the indiscriminate use of paintball markers, fired at point blank range at any animal, may cause unnecessary suffering and, therefore, may constitute a criminal and prosecutable offence in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962,” said chief inspector of the CoGH SPCA Jaco Pieterse. While all parties agree that the longer the situation continues without an alternative to the humane use of paintball markers, the higher the risk to the baboons and the residents of the City of Cape Town alike.

CapeNature executive director Dr Ernst Baard said that there is a need to act swiftly to reduce the risk to both humans and baboons and to ensure compliance with the revised SOP. CapeNature spokesperson Tarcia Eiman said: “CapeNature supports the use of effective aversion techniques in the management of human-baboon conflict, including the humane use of paintball markers. Electrified fencing is currently the only other effective technique to keep baboons outside the urban area but it is very expensive. People who unexpectedly encounter baboons need to remain calm and try to immediately move away from the individual or troop and avoid any contact. Do not confront any baboon, they are dangerous animals that can inflict serious injury and harm to humans.” The reintroduction of paintball markers will take place from tomorrow with ongoing oversight by CapeNature and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.