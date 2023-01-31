Cape Town - Elsies River residents are at ‘war’ with the City of Cape Town over a ‘crime prevention’ wall that residents built over the weekend, to keep out criminal elements from their hood. The community claims they resorted to building the wall after numerous attempts to get the City to intervene failed, and crime kept escalating.

About 100 Salberau residents joined hands and contributed toward buying the material and erecting the 2.3 high by nearly 20m wide wall on Friday and Saturday, which the City of Cape Town on Sunday insisted be demolished. The controversial piece of land is located at Southern Cross Street and connects to Balvenie Avenue, linking the area to the Epping Forest. It is allegedly among one of the neglected City owned land in Elsies River. "We have tried over the years to engage with the City and over the past four years the situation has worsened. Law enforcement never responded to our complaints, and our attempts to do this the right way also failed, so the community got fed up and took action instead of constantly complaining. Then there, the law enforcement was, to threaten the residents.

“ So who are they protecting now, us as the ratepayers or the criminals who must still be granted free access to our community?" asked Pastor Paul Francis, the chairperson of the Salberau Neighbourhood Watch. "We had decided to not be violent or anything but I don’t know what will happen if they demolish the wall. “Despite our past experience, we still heeded their call to apply to build the wall and our representative is busy putting it together. So we don't see why they would demolish it, knowing it's what's needed," he said.

Maggie Lawrence, a resident, said the piece of land was used as an escape or hiding spot by criminals tormenting both communities, and the wall would minimise access to, and improve the safety of the residents and motorists. She said: "Once a suspect runs through that alley they disappear, but if it is enclosed they'll have a higher chance of getting caught. Also we won't have people hiding there targeting people walking to work or taxis coming into our area. “ I can tell you we could have done anything possible to get the attention but we chose peace. Violence and vandalism is not our thing, and they rather not push us. We want safety in our community and nothing else," she said.

Lawrence said robberies, cable theft, and house break-ins were common crimes in the area; and there were murders and shootings where suspects allegedly escaped across the field. Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for City Law Enforcement said they received a complaint of an illegal wall being erected at this location. "When they (law enforcement) arrived on the scene they found local residents had banded together to build a wall on public open space in response to an increase in crime in the area, and the lane leading between The Range and Salberau in Elsies River (which) was used as a thoroughfare to commit these crimes. “They were informed it was illegal to do so without permission from the City. The City’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit also arrived and indicated that the partially built wall would be removed."