Coco Bunny helps you to save money

If big words about saving money confuse you, then fear not. A series of books to help you know how to make your money grow or open a bank account has just been launched.

The series is called, Coco The Money Bunny and it has nine titles. Each books teaches about basic finance skills and literacy. The series is written by TV personality and financial person, Nicolette Mashile, and is aimed at children from Grade 3 to 7.

She covers topics such as saving money, budgeting and how to manage your own money. Children can also learn how they can invest their money. They also learn about the power of earning, spending wisely, saving for a goal and saving money for later use.