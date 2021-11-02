Commercial robbery strikes Retreat businesses again

Cape Town: Steenberg police are investigating a commercial robbery after three unknown individuals robbed a store in Retreat this morning. The robbers, who have not been arrested, disguised themselves as cleaners when they entered the Shoprite branch and detained the security guard at gunpoint.

Provincial spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said an undisclosed amount of money was taken before the robbers fled the scene. “According to reports, unknown suspects entered the store and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “A business robbery case docket was opened for investigation,” said Twigg.

The Shoprite supermarket chain expressed its relief that no one was hurt. “The supermarket chain can confirm an armed robbery took place at Shoprite Retreat early this morning shortly after the store opened. Thankfully, no shots were fired and no one was injured during the robbery.” “With that being said, we do denounce acts of crime committed against our stores, which ultimately puts the safety of our customers and employees at risk, trauma counselling has been arranged for those involved, and the store has since reopened,” the supermarket chain said.