Competition Commission raids offices of insurance companies suspected of price-fixing

The raids took place in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal at the head offices of BrightRock Life Limited; Discovery Limited; FMI, a division of Bidvest Life Limited; Hollard Insurance Group (Pty) Ltd, Momentum, a division of MMI Limited; Old Mutual Insure Limited; Professional Provident Society Limited and South African National Life Assurance Company (Pty) Ltd (Sanlam).

The body’s spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, said the commission had reasonable grounds to suspect the insurers colluded to fix prices and/or trading conditions in respect of fees for investment products such as retirement annuity and premiums for risk-related products, namely, life insurance cover such as dread disease cover or chronic medical condition cover, disability cover, life cover and funeral assistance benefits in contravention of section 4(1)(b)(i) of the Competition Act.

“According to the information at the disposal of the commission, the companies under investigation share information on premium rates for risk-related products and fees for investment products, which enables them to adjust the prices of their existing and new insurance products,” said Ngwema.

The investigators seized documents and electronic data, which would be analysed together with other information gathered to determine whether these firms had contravened the Competition Act. The search was part of an investigation initiated by the commissioner, Tembinkosi Bonakele, in January last year.