Concern over mountain safety this summer

As summer approaches and an increase in mountain-related crimes is expected, Friends of Lion’s Head has planned a peaceful protest to draw attention to security measures needed for the hiking season.

At sunrise next Friday, the group aims to empower residents and tourists to express their concerns about the safety of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP). The group has bemoaned the inadequate capacity of mountain rangers and other efforts to curb crime. It said SANParks’ advice to hikers not to access the mountain before sunrise or after sunset was an impossible ask. “We urge SANParks TMNP to reassess the use of the substantial revenue generated by TMNP and challenge the notion that the park’s vastness makes it difficult to police.

“We also aim to advocate for the creation of a sustainable movement that calls for a dedicated mountain safety unit to consistently police popular trails even beyond peak tourism seasons. “Furthermore, we propose a centralised approach to streamline efforts and suggest involving a privately managed organisation in TMNP for heightened security on key routes,” said Friends of Lion’s Head committee member Kosta Papageorgiou. According to the SA Mountain Accidents Database, at least 61 crime-related incidents occurred on TMNP during 2022/23.

The head of Table Mountain Watch, André van Schalkwyk, said awareness campaigns were needed to educate people about the dangers associated with outdoor activities on the mountain. He said Table Mountain Watch supported any initiative to highlight the issue of mountain safety. “Tourism centres, car rentals and the hospitality industry must start raising awareness about what is happening on the mountain. People will always make their own decisions, but we must provide them with information,” said Van Schalkwyk. SANParks Western Cape spokesperson Lauren Clayton said rangers were deployed on foot, bicycle, vessel and vehicle patrols, while the filling of ranger vacancies received urgent attention.

She said the appeal for hiking after sunrise or before sunset was about ensuring safety and well-being. “Joint operations are under way between SANParks, SAPS and the City of Cape Town law enforcement. “The Table Mountain Safety Forum, where the three authorities as well as the provincial authority meet weekly, has recently been revived. The aim of this forum is to ensure streamlined and optimal deployment of resources to target crime and to share intelligence aimed at informing operations.