Cops lauded for Khayelitsha mass shooting arrests

WEEKEND ARGUS REPORTER

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has applauded the Western Cape police for the work they have done in apprehending 11 suspects after 13 people were killed in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the province’s integrated task team set up to track and trace the suspects behind the series of shootings in Khayelitsha on Saturday that left 13 people dead and several injured, detained 11 suspects in the early hours of Monday morning.

Cele said the 72 hour activation plan is yet again proving to be an effective tool in the arrest of those responsible for violent crimes.

“We believe these arrests will lead us to more answers surrounding the heinous acts linked to extortion. They are a major development in our efforts to combat the crime of extortion,” he said.

Cele said the arrests are owed to the consistent and hard work of all those in the multi-disciplinary team who brought about this breakthrough.

MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz welcomed the arrest of the 11 suspects. “The arrests come on the back of a 72-hour plan activated by the acting-Provincial Commissioner, Geneneral Thembinkosi Patekile.

“We commend the SAPS for their work in this regard. The arrests show that we can beat crime. The arrests show that we will beat crime,” he said.

Fritz expressed his sincere condolences to the victims’ families, assuring them that those responsible will face the full might of the law.

He also called on community leaders and members not to take the law into their own hands, but to work with the government and law enforcement agencies to see to it that justice prevails. | Weekend Argus