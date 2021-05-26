Counselling arranged for pupils at Rhenish Girls’ High following apparent teen suicide

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED)has dispatched officials to Rhenish Girls' High School following the death of a pupil, in an apparent suicide.

The Grade 12 pupil at Rhenish Girls' High School is said to have taken her life at the school yesterday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the death of the 18-year-old pupil yesterday were being investigated and a death inquest case docket has been registered.

Rhenish Girls' High School principal Helmien Slabber expressed her emotions to the news of the young girl’s death.

“We are devastated and heartbroken about this and our sincerest condolences are extended to her parents, family and friends. The Rhenish family are reeling with shock. Extra psychological and counselling services have been arranged and will be available at the school.

“As one can imagine, the school community is very broken this morning and our learners and staff are our first priority at this stage. Counselling is ongoing throughout the day and we are incredibly grateful to the Western Cape Education Department for their support in this,” she said.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that the WCED was devastated that this is the second incident, after another pupil took her own life at school last week on Tuesday.

“Senior officials have been dispatched to the school to provide support to school management. Psychological and counselling support has been provided for Grade 12 learners, which will continue today for any learners or staff that require assistance.”

“The school community is understandably traumatised and shocked by the incident. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the learner,” said Hammond.

Hammond said that the department appeals to communities to report cases where learners are showing symptoms of depression and may even be at-risk of a possible suicide attempt.

“Schools, parents and learners can call the WCED Safe Schools Call-Centre [0800 45 46 47] for assistance in locating immediate support.

“The WCED has a general psycho-social support strategy, which was adapted especially for use during the Covid-19 period. Low-level support includes general classroom-level well-being promotion and psycho-social early intervention support. Moderate-level support includes consultation with psychologists,social workers or counsellors regarding suicide prevention strategies. High-level support includes individual psycho-social support, including referral to the Department of Health for suicidal learners.”

In addition Hammond said that the South African Depression and Anxiety Group offers a 24-hour helpline, 0800 12 13 14, as well as a Suicide Emergency number, 0800 567 567. Learners or parents can use these numbers if they feel that the child needs immediate assistance after school hours.

