Crime fighters blow the whistle on inefficiencies

Cape Town – A delegation of 14 community members who call themselves Crime Support Group (CRSG) has laid their grievances at the door of MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen. They have exposed alleged negligence of police, claiming they had forewarned them of a death threat on an adult male because his son refused to be part of a gang.

The same father was murdered earlier this week in Hanover Park and cannot be identified. CRSG has since opened a case against Philippi police station with high-ranking police officers. They have told Allen’s office that they did not agree with the fourth quarter crime stats, adding that firearms which were confiscated ended up back in the hands of criminals.

They also exposed the inefficiency of police officers and lack of resources and that one police station was regularly closed, operating with just one vehicle, including operations of the neighbourhood watch. Activist and whistle blower, Zona Morton, told Allen’s office of a frantic phone call she received from a resident in Hanover Park. She was told that a young man’s father was going to be murdered, because he did not want to be part of a gang. The murder took place this week and Morton said a suspect was arrested on intimidation charges and warned to appear in court.

Another member, Danny Bolton, said they raised their concerns on the murder rate in the past few years: “Also, we expressed our concern regarding the steady increase in contact crime such as murder, attempted murder, gangsterism, rape, extortion, kidnapping, drug houses, human trafficking, etc. “Murder rate 2019 (876); murder rate 2020 (880); murder rate 2021 (904), murder rate 2022 (1 015); murder rate 2023 (872).” Elaine Hartzenberg, who represented Fisantekraal, said they were disappointed at the lack of police resources as their station was often closed.

“I have a big issue with the police in our community; the police station is always closed,” she said. “At 9pm or 10pm they are closed,in the morning they are closed. “We want to know why it is happening, why it is closed. Someone is murdered and nothing happens with the case. The detectives do not take any statements or reports. Why is there only one police van?”

Reverend Dr Llewellyn MacMaster raised the issue of illegal firearms: “We have a huge concern about firearms which are confiscated and they land up right back in the hands of a gangster. “The issue of when there is enough evidence to prosecute someone, but tomorrow they are back on the streets.” Allen said he noted all of the grievances, but that some of the issues had to be dealt with by different departments, not just his office.

“When matters around the services of the South African Police Service (SAPS), law enforcement or crime in general are brought to my attention, I make it my business to ensure that it receives the necessary attention,” he said. “Where the Western Cape Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety is able to directly attend to a matter, it is done with the urgency and speed that is required. “In certain instances, some matters would have to be referred to a municipality, the Western Cape Police Ombudsman and or the SAPS’ Provincial Commissioner (PC).

“I would like to encourage residents to optimally utilise the various entities, including the Standing Committee on Community Safety in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, that are at their disposal. “I am open to as far as humanly possible engage, attend to and advise on how safety related matters should be addressed. “Certain matters, such as the allegation that the Fisantekraal SAPS station closes its doors at certain times will be relayed to the PC’s office for further investigation.”