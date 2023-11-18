Crime Stats: ‘Delft has highest murders’

Crime in the Western Cape has continued to rise with the province recording another increase in the murder rate over the last quarter.

This was revealed on Friday as Police Minister, Bheki Cele, along with Major-General Norman Sekhukhune, released the quarterly crime statistics showing that Delft Police Station recorded the highest increase in the country. According to the statistics, in the period between July and September this year, there were 1 164 people killed in the Western Cape. Delft has been listed as the top murder station, recording 80 murders in just three months. In addition 12 stations in the province, including Nyanga, Harare, Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, Kraaifontein and several others, were ranked among the top 30 murder precincts in the country.

In his address, Cele explained there was an overall decrease in the national murder rate, which saw 6 945 deaths. “Out of the people killed during this reporting period, 881 were women and 293 were children. Some 35 police officers were killed on and off duty between July and September 2023, as well as 19 law enforcement officers attached to national, provincial and local government and private security. “Five provinces, namely Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Western Cape, Free State and the North West, recorded increases in murders.”

In the presentation by Sekhukhune it was revealed that 1 164 people were killed in the Western Cape. A staggering 250 people were killed during arguments and 223 people had been killed in gang-related incidents. The statistics also show that 105 people were killed in robberies in the Western Cape, while 70 people have died as a result of mob justice. The Western Cape recorded a decrease in the number of rape cases and recorded 1 160 cases compared to 1 233 cases for the same period last year.

The statistics show nearly 50% of these cases took place at the homes of victims or their families. They also show that six people were allegedly raped while in police custody or in prison. Cele said there were 10 516 rapes reported nationally, of which 4 726 took place at either the home of the rape victim or the home of the perpetrator, who was known to the victim. “In an effort to ensure that police stations deliver victim-centred services to victims of sexual violence, as the ministry, we are motivated by the continued availability of evidence collection kits or so called ‘Rape Kits’, as well as the improvement of support services at stations for survivors of sexual violence.

“The historic DNA backlog which was standing at over 240 000 two years ago has now been cleared. SAPS forensic laboratories across the country continue to work optimally and relevant contracts, crucial for the functioning of labs, are in place.” MEC for Community Safety, Reagen Allen, described the stats as horrifying, saying it shows that the current policing model is unsustainable. “These statistics are horrific and angers my entire being. It feels as if we’re moving backwards in the fight against crime, but this makes us more determined than ever to put shoulder to the wheel, strap on our boots and counter criminal activity.