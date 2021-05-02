DA and Western Cape government mull over replacements for resigned Madikizela

Cape Town - This week Premier Alan Winde is expected to announce who will replace Bonginkosi Madikizela in his provincial cabinet, while the DA prepares to elect an interim leader at the end of the month.

Madikizela’s resignations last week as MEC for Transport and Public Works as well as provincial leader for the DA created key vacancies in the province that has had interested members dusting off their CVs and lobbying begins for support.

Madikizela’s resignation came after it was revealed he did not possess a BCom degree as he had previously been claimed.

MEC for Health Nomafrench Mbombo also resigned as the federal leader of the DA’s Women Network.

Currently, the most pressing of vacancies remains on the provincial cabinet where Winde will have a pick from DA MPLs in the Western Cape Legislature in appointing the 10th member of his cabinet.

“I will take the weekend to apply my mind, obviously I cannot take too long to make the decision,” said Winde.

So far MEC for Human Settlements Tertius Simmers has been holding the fort for the Department of Transport and Public Works. Winde wouldn’t be drawn into indicating whether his new appointee would slot into the vacancy left by Madikizela or it would require some reshuffle to his cabinet, saying it would “depend on the person” he selects.

On the party end, members were playing their cards close to their as discussions were being had on who would most likely be a favourite for delegate when the party holds its provincial council meeting in four weeks time.

The meeting will see around 140 delegates, made up of members of the provincial executive committee and other party leaders, gather in a hybrid fashion to elect an interim leader.

Speaker of the Legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, who contested against Madikizela at last year’s provincial council, said he would not be running this time around.

DA MPL Wendy Philander, who also was a candidate, said she had been approached by party members as well as council delegates to make herself available again.

“I am considering the possibility and will make an announcement soon,” she said.

Political analyst Zweli Ndevu said contestation for the position of provincial leader was bound to get contentious and all eyes would be on whether the next leader will be black.

“Because of the upcoming local government election it will serve the party good to have a black leader as it will not be seen as a regression of diversity and some form of purge of prominent black leaders who are then replaced by whites like the (Mmusi) Maimane case,” he said.

“Whoever is the leader stands a very good chance of being the next mayor of Cape Town and the interest on the position will be very which may lead to more internal fights and backstabbing.”

The incumbent mayor Dan Plato, MP Geordin Hill-Lewis and Madikizela were running to be selected to stand as mayoral candidate.

It remained unclear whether Madikizela will remain in the running for the position, given his recent resignations.

Hill-Lewis also told Weekend Argus he was focused only on his mayoral candidacy and would not be contesting for interim leader.

Provincial chairperson Jaco Londt said calls for nominations of candidates would go out early this week.

Weekend Argus