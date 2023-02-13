Day one of UCT lectures marred with student protests

Cape Town - The first day of academic learning was met with student protests at UCT on Monday. UCT’s SRC called for the students to shut down the campus as the university started academic activity for the year today.

Hundreds of students gathered at the Graca Machel lawns this afternoon as the SRC addressed issues of registration and residences. Azola Mvimbi, a student at UCT, said that academic activity was continuing as planned at the upper campus, where all the lectures were taking place. “The gathering was filled with singing and dancing, and the SRC students addressing the crowd about students who were struggling with registration and residence admission,” she said.

A brief statement from UCT SRC said: “Campus has been shut down, and academic activity has been suspended. Stand in solidarity”. UCT released a statement earlier today, alerting staff and students of disruptions on upper and lower campuses. “UCT shuttle services have been affected. Some services are currently operating but with alternative drop-off points as a result of some roads being inaccessible. UCT urges students and staff to make alternative transport arrangements to access campus.

