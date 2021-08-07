Decision on DA qualification scandals imminent

Cape Town - After a big uproar on social media and in the media over the qualifications of Saldanha Bay mayor Marius Koen, the DA’s federal legal commission is rounding up its investigation. The party’s federal council was investigating allegations of qualification scandals of party members including Mayco members JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg.

Koen, Saldahna Bay’s longest-serving mayor, said in a video that those who questioned his qualifications were playing dirty politics as he did not lie. “It is quite clear that this is the only strategy that certain individuals have followed,” said Koen. He said he had been enduring these attacks for the past four years. Despite him producing documents of his qualifications, the DA’s Helen Zille said they went ahead with the investigation.

“He must produce them (documents) to the hearing,” Zille said. The Weekend Argus tried to get verification of the qualification from the Hull University in the UK but the university said it could not assist with establishing the legitimacy of Koen’s qualifications. Koen had threatened to take legal action against those who accused him of lying about his qualifications but now he appears to be waiting for the party’s legal commission.

He invited anyone who would like to see the papers to arranges with his office to see them. “Federal Legal Commission (FLC) is dealing with the matter and is at an advanced stage,” said his spokesperson Richard Newton. “He would rather reserve comment until the FLC process is complete. I am fairly confident that the process will be concluded soon.”

The party faced criticism on how it quickly it dealt with former provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela regarding a similar issue. Zille said Smith and Limberg’s cases are in progress and a decision is expected in the coming weeks. “The FLC (federal legal commission) is actually done with hearings but everything is kept between those in high ranks.

“All that is left for the leaders to look at the findings and make an announcement,” said a party source. Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore said they do not trust the DA’s investigation. “We cannot rely on the DA’s internal processes as they have shown to be bias as demonstrated on how they dealt with the Madikizela matter. We trust that the investigation by SAPS will be concluded soon and those implicated face action,” he said.