Cape Town - Residents of a new housing development in Valhalla Park are outraged because they believe the City reneged on an agreement to connect their houses to the electricity grid as soon as they moved in. This is in spite of promises made by Carl Pophaim, housing mayco member, last year that they would be connected as soon as possible by signing an acknowledgement letter stating they accepted moving into the house with no electricity,.

Residents have been waiting for months for the power connection. They were assured that they would be provided with electricity within a month of moving in. Resident Dina Jeacocks and daughter Bianca moved into their new home in December last year, but have not had electricity yet.

In addition to the electricity issue, there are grievances over the fairness of the housing allocation process. The residents argue that the allocation of the new houses was done unfairly. Some beneficiaries having been on the waiting list for a much shorter time than others.