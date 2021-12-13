Delay in operating licences is set to be the common denominator between taxi owners and traffic officials’ disputes

Cape Town - Following the arrest and impoundments of several vehicles on the road last week, traffic law enforcement and road safety measures aim to tighten guidelines amid the height of the holiday season. In this past week, 129 taxis were impounded, 23 suspects apprehended for outstanding warrants and more than 3 800 fines issued to the value of nearly R3.6 million.

With taxis being impounded, Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Andile Seyamo said that the city would be more effective when it comes to the renewal of operating permits which will eliminate disputes between taxi drivers and traffic officers. “The acquisition of the operating licence takes forever. The waiting period is unbearable, because it takes maybe two to three years to wait for new applications. “The survey conducted by the city is not consulting us. They take their own decision to release the permits, instead of consulting with us and communicating with us regarding the demand to supply more permits. There's no communication between us and the city and also the transport board. We believe that there should be a more working relationship with the taxi industry, in order to restore order,” said Seyamo.

While tension between taxi owners and traffic officers continue to be the reason behind the discourse, Transport mayco member Rob Quintas said that the Western Cape Provincial Government was in the process of implementing an arbitration award before the City can support the issuing of any new operating licences. “The Western Cape Provincial Government is in the process of implementing the Bellta/Bloewata Arbitration award and the City, as one of the key stakeholders, is playing its part in this process.” “This award entails the splitting of Belltaand Bloewata into two completely separate entities, ie two separate minibus-taxi associations. This is, unfortunately, a long and drawn out process with an agreed time line that includes several cumbersome administrative processes to be completed before the City can support the issuing of any new operating licences,” said Smith.

At the official launch of the safety festive season traffic plan today, provincial transport and public works MEC Daylin Mitchell said that despite all the challenges, law enforcement officers will continue to provide structured traffic law enforcement and road safety interventions to influence all road users positively to demonstrate improved behaviour, while using the road network to commute within and beyond the Western Cape during this festive season. “Our primary focus this festive season remains the maintenance and the regulation of safe and responsible road user behaviour. Provincial traffic will continue with the operational mandate to enforce all Disaster Management Act (DMA) regulations based on the applicable Covid-19 alert level, as required by the law. “Our integrated provincial Interventions and focus areas for this season include public transport operations, moving violations operations, driver/passenger/pedestrian awareness, alcohol enforcement and speed operations and awareness just to name a few.