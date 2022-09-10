Denis leaves legacy of gold in Hout Bay with its newly-improved arts development facility

Cape Town - Two years after the passing of anti-apartheid icon Denis Goldberg, his legacy lives on at the newly-improved arts development facility in Hout Bay. The Denis Goldberg House of Hope (DGHOH) in partnership with the Valley Pre-Primary School and Hout Bay Museum are now calling local artists to book a stall and showcase their craft at the Heritage Day Market on September 24.

They are also running a competition for children and youth aged six to 30 years who live, work or attend school in Hout Bay to design a public holiday calendar for 2023 that depicts their meaning. These are just to commemorate Goldberg’s legacy during heritage month, apart from the continuous creative initiatives offered throughout the year. Director Debbie Budlender said: “After a successful and joyful official opening of the DGHOH on April 9, our focus has been on expanding the suite of regular arts and culture education activities.

“The market day provides an opportunity for Hout Bay people to discover and explore the DGHOH and hear more about what we do. “Unfortunately, Denis passed away before our building was in place. But we had time to work with him, and several of our trustees, had many conversations with Denis around his dream for the DGHOH and ensure that what we do remains in the spirit of what Denis dreamt about. Denis Goldberg House of Hope blossoms with artistic programmes at its new premises opened early this year. Picture: Supplied “Denis did not envisage the DGHOH as a political initiative. His vision was a place where young people from the different parts of Hout Bay could come together to dream, grow and enrich their lives.”

There’s also free exhibitions of artworks that Denis collected over the years as well as an illustrated exhibition on Denis’s life for the public to explore between Monday and Saturday. Natasha Du Toit, principal at the pre-primary, said they were honoured to be part of the growing legacy and being able to contribute towards the upliftment of youth as per Denis’s vision. “We are soon starting a new programme with the House of Hope where the school will be teaching craft skills to youths of Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg.

“We invite all to come and explore and get exposure to the market and most importantly, to support our fund-raiser,” said Du Toit. Pretty Tombo, a DGHOH former student and now a facilitator said it was a privilege being part of the struggle veteran's legacy and to know for him it wasn’t just about political liberation, but economical freedom for the marginalised too. “I am inspired to keep sacred and meaningful each day, and seeing the kids achieving bigger dreams through our programmes is priceless, I go home knowing we made him proud,” she said.