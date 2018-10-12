Cape Town - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Nobel laureate, Desmond Tutu, was discharged from a hospital on Friday after almost two weeks of routine tests, his foundation said.





Tutu, who spent his 87 birthday in hospital, has had prostate cancer for roughly two decades and has largely withdrawn from public life.





His foundation said in a statement Tutu "has been discharged from hospital and is re-gathering his strength at home."





Using the pulpit to criticise the white minority apartheid regime, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to apartheid.





The foundation adds that the Tutu family will celebrate Leah Tutu’s "eighty-somethingth birthday" this Sunday.





Reuters



