Did Cyril Ramaphosa lie about the stolen Phala Phala dollars?

The unfolding of the Phala Phala saga – with the arrest and appearance of the Phala Phala theft suspects, Froliana Joseph and Emanuwela David, in the Bela Bela Magistrate's Court – may be causing President Cyril Ramaphosa sleepless nights, but as the saying goes, consequence is no coincidence. Ramaphosa's former housekeeper, Joseph, and her alleged accomplice, Davidappeared on Wednesday on four counts of money laundering, conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, and theft.

The two were due to appear in court yesterday for a bail hearing where more details about the robbery are expected to come to light, particularly the actual amount of US dollars that were stolen from the president's property. The Section 89 Independent Panel, chaired by retired former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, cautioned that Ramaphosa was not being truthful by declaring that only $580 000 (an estimated R9.5 million) was stolen. In his report, Ngcobo said: “Furthermore, the information presented to the panel establishes, prima facie, that the money that was stolen was probably more than US$580 000. As one of the suspects stated, they stole about US$800 000.

“Furthermore, the Namibian police reported that they had identified individuals, bank accounts, and properties, including lodges, houses, and vehicles, suspected to have been purchased with the proceeds of the crime.” Ngcobo said another troubling feature about the source of the stolen foreign currency was that the theft was never reported to the SA Police Service for investigation as an ordinary crime. “Nor was the theft reported under Section 34(1) of Precca.

“Furthermore, General Rhoode suggested that the suspects or some of them co-operated with their investigation. “Indeed, as pointed out earlier, one suspect is heard in an audio recording confessing, in effect, to stealing US$800 000,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, who blew the lid on this matter, alleged in an affidavit that the amount of money stolen was between $4 million and $8m. He also said the president attempted to conceal the crime by paying off those who stole from him in exchange for their silence on the theft Yesterday all eyes were on the Bela Bela Magistrate's Court as South Africa sought the truth about what really unfolded at Ramaphosa's farm.