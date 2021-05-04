Dispute over salaries leads to fiery protest

Cape Town – Workers for a cleaning services company burnt tyres and rubble opposite Isiqalo informal settlement in protest on Tuesday morning.

The protesters work for Bhebhethani Holdings, which provides cleaning services for the settlement.

Worker Samson Gobingca said they decided to protest when their salaries were not paid on Friday.

“We were told that our money will be in on Friday but when we checked it was not there and we were promised we would get it on Monday but still nothing,” he said.

Bhebhethani workers burnt tyres and rubbish this morning in a protest over thier salaries. Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

He said when they started working for the company they were paid late but they understood and it happened again and they did not do anything but this time they decided to take action.

Gobingca said a representative from the company came to meet them this morning and showed them proof of payment.

The protesters said the late payments of their salaries results in their debit orders deducting even though there’s no money and they incur additional bank charges.

He said if they do not get their money today they will embark on another protest tomorrow.

An employee from the company who did not want to be named said a representative met the workers today and showed them proof of payment and that they should expect their money later today.

She said it depends on the bank one uses; some will get the money today and others maybe tomorrow.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said police members were deployed to a protest possibly sparked by a wage dispute on the R300 opposite Isiqalo informal settlement in Philippi.

He said tyres and rubbish were set alight by the protesters and no one has been arrested as yet.

Weekend Argus