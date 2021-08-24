District Six Museum loses leader

The executive director of the District Six Museum Siddeeq Railoun. SUPPLIED CAPE TOWN – The District Six community has lost yet another leader due to Covid-19. Executive director of the District Six Museum Siddeeq Railoun died on Monday afternoon of complications of Covid-19.

The museum said he was appointed in May after a challenging year in 2020. The statement said he brought his experience in organisational and business development to bear on growing the capacity of staff and building relationships with new partners and friends. “He was driven to connect us more closely to education and programme initiatives in other parts of the continent. He was always enthusiastic, jovial and was greatly inspired by the potential of the museum,” read the statement.

The museum expressed sympathies and love to his immediate family. Chairperson of the museum board, Siraj Desai, said: “The District Six Museum board wishes to extend our condolences to the family of Siddeeq. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that you keep them in your prayers. In the time that Siddeeq spent at the museum he made a tremendous impact.” The District 6 Working Committee co-chairperson Zahrah Nordien said: “To lose another great man of vision and character in District Six is a great tragedy for the community, but we have faith that Railoun’s vision lives on as part of his legacy. We also share our heartfelt condolences with his team and all his loved ones. We offer our support and hope we can continue the conversations that Railoun started.”