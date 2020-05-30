Driver uproar over sanitisers

Cape Town - MEC for Education Debbie Schäfer does not believe it should be her department’s responsibility to provide pupil transport with sanitation equipment. With thousands of Grade 7s and 12s expected back at school on Monday, the provincial department is still engaged in a tussle with pupil transport providers over whose duty it is to ensure buses and taxis are properly sanitised. Two pupil transport organisations in the province, the SA Scholar Transport Association (Sasta) and the SA National Small Bus Operators Council (Sansboc) said it was unrealistic to expect them to foot the bill for equipment to ensure pupils were protected while on their way to school when they had not had an income since March. Replying to questions from the ANC this week on why scholar transport providers were not on board with plans for the reopening of schools, Schäfer said the concerns raised centred on the fact that operators had lost income because they were not operating. “And they are not accepting responsibility to ensure that their transport is sanitised and think the department should provide them with sanitation equipment, which we don’t believe is our responsibility,” she said.

“Having said that, there are ongoing discussions; it is a source of concern for us and we are trying to resolve it.

Sansboc’s Rafeeq Bee said they had issued an ultimatum to the department stating that they would withhold services until their concerns were addressed.

“Almost 50% of the schools we service are in rural areas or disadvantaged areas where they themselves cannot really afford sanitisation, and it would be our responsibility to ensure that while they are in our care, they are protected,” he said.

“But the department needs to meet us halfway to ensure that proper sanitisation is taking place.

Munki Oliphant from Sasta said as independent service providers, they were also faced with cost implications of ensuring vehicles were sanitised.

“The taxi industry was provided with hand sanitisers and material to clean their vehicles; why can the same not be done for us?” she said.

“We require the same training that teachers will get to screen learners before we pick them up because it will be our responsibility to take them home again if the school finds them too sick to attend. Government needs to come to the table or we will not be ferrying children come Monday.”