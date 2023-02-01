EFF duo resigns from W Cape Parly

Two EFF Western Cape MPLs have resigned after they forfeited their positions as chairperson and deputy chairperson in the province. Melikhaya Xego and Nosipho Makamba-Botya’s resignations were effective from January 28 according to a notice from the Western Cape Legislature this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I have resigned as a result of redeployment to serve in the national structure of EFF,” said Makamba-Botya. The EFF informed Weekend Argus that the decision was made after the duo lost their positions following the party’s provincial conference last October. “They were no longer holding political responsibility in the EFF as chair and deputy chair of the province,“ said national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

“A number of Members of Parliament and legislatures who occupied positions on the basis of the political responsibilities they held in EFF structures, will resign with immediate effect,” said Tambo. October’s conference saw Unathi Ntame elected chairperson, Thembalethu Klaas as deputy chairperson, Mbulelo Magwala as secretary, Thozama Mangcayi as deputy secretary while Aishah Cassim was elected treasurer. Party insiders claim Cassim is one of the two candidates who will be sworn in to represent the party in the legislature.

Story continues below Advertisement

The collective was elected unopposed after other candidates failed to meet the threshold. Magwala said the party’s plans were now centred on preparing the EFF in the Western Cape for the elections in 2024. “As a secretary of the province, mine is to get everyone in gear. All the structures need to be ready for 2024, but in line with the resolution of this conference,” Magwala said.

Story continues below Advertisement