EFF hopes to attract more white members in Western Cape

Cape Town - As the EFF celebrates its 10th anniversary, the party says it has done well to be inclusive in its recruitment campaigns across racial lines, even gaining a handful of white members in the Western Cape. Wandile Kasibe, EFF provincial spokesperson, said membership of the EFF is open to all race groups.

They already have a few white members who joined the party at university level or elsewhere. “It is also worth noting that we do have white people who contact us for assistance and others do join the EFF even though they may not be active, but they do support our cause,” he said. “That number is very small, though.”

He said there are a number of white people who support the EFF in the province, but do not want to come out in the open. “We hope that in time they too will have confidence and make their choice known,” he added. Asked whether the party has grown in terms of membership in the province, Kasibe said numerically, the EFF has expanded exponentially since its formation in 2013.

He said in the recent by-election in Overstrand in ward 5 the membership of the party grew from 3% to 16%. “This growth demonstrates that our people are beginning to appreciate the selflessness of the party,” he said. Dawn Elaine Meyer, 52, a white EFF member in Overberg, said she was attracted to the party because they did more than just talk.

“Unlike other parties, the EFF is responsive and it provides solutions,” she said, proudly wearing her EFF T-shirt. “When we need help, they send people. “I don’t view politics in terms of race as I lived in District Six with my father and I identify a lot more with the EFF.

“For me, it’s about serving the people, and I am proud of being an EFF member.” Political analyst Dr Trust Matsilele said the party needs to do a lot more in the province and position itself as an inclusive party that accepts all races, because many white voters are reluctant to join the party due to its pro-black and radical rhetoric. “There were white people who were sympathetic to black organisations during the Struggle for liberation such as in the ANC, which still has few members,” he said.