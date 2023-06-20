Eight-year-old boy found dead in bed at sleepover

Cape Town -The police have opened an inquest docket, also known as an inquiry into the death of an 8-year-old boy who was found dead in the bed of a friend during a sleepover. Weekend Argus understands the child had been sleeping over at his friend’s residence on the evening of June 15 in Kraaifontein when the tragedy happened.

Police are awaiting his post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Cops have not indicated any foul play at this stage. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi explained: “Kraaifontein police responded to a complaint just before midnight on June 15.

“Upon their arrival at the crime scene, they found the body of a young boy. “The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. “An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.