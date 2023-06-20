Eight-year-old boy found dead in bed at sleepover

Cape Town -The police have opened an inquest docket, also known as an inquiry into the death of an 8-year-old boy who was found dead in the bed of a friend during a sleepover.
Weekend Argus understands the child had been sleeping over at his friend’s residence on the evening of June 15 in Kraaifontein when the tragedy happened.
Police are awaiting his post-mortem to determine the cause of death.
Cops have not indicated any foul play at this stage.
Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi explained: “Kraaifontein police responded to a complaint just before midnight on June 15.
“Upon their arrival at the crime scene, they found the body of a young boy.
“The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.
“An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.
“Kraaifontein police registered an inquest for further investigation.”
A community worker who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the case said the bed sheets were also removed as part of evidence for the inquest and that the child had texted a relative to say “good night” before his death.
Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.