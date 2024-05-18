Elections 2024: IFP raises banner as a ‘sign of hope’ over Cape Town

The massive banner, which is nearly 1 000²m in size, could be seen flying above Cape Town on Thursday.

Cape Town - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s enormous banner can be seen hoisted over above Cape Town, as it launches its National and Provincial Elections campaign.

The IFP said its pledge to contest in all provinces was not merely a political strategy, but a declaration of the party’s commitment towards inclusivity, social justice, and the well-being of every South African.

“Our decision to let our banner fly high above Cape Town is a powerful testament to our strength, vision, and readiness to lead by example. This act is not just about marking our presence; it is about inspiring a nation to believe in the possibility of change and the power of collective action,” read a statement by the party.

The party also paid tribute to its late founder and president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was remembered “for his enduring legacy and profound love he possessed for the people and places in the Western Cape”.