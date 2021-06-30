Electoral Court grants order to postpone eight national by-elections scheduled for today

This decision comes after the IEC urgently requested the Electoral Court to put the by-elections on hold. There were concerns about how the by-elections across the country could continue as President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to alert level 4 and banned political gatherings on Sunday.

This morning, the Electoral Court authorised the postponement of the by-elections for a period not exceeding 120 days from the date of the order. The court also granted the Electoral Commission leave to approach the court for further relief should it be necessary.

Workers were told by last night not to report for duty today and there were no movements in Ward 51, Langa, which is one of the wards expected to have a by-election.