Cape Town - Nearly six years after the murder of Michael Davids, an emergency communications officer at the City’s Fire and Rescue Services, the family said they have given up hope that justice will prevail. Shaquille Groep, Justin Hendricks, Shane Hendricks, and Xavia Simpson were expected to make an appearance at the Wynberg Regional Court yesterday, where they are facing a charge of murder and robbery, but family were left disappointed again when there was a confusion over court dates.

Danie Isaacs, a relative of Davids’ who attended court on Friday, said he was given three different court dates and was left puzzled and disappointed. “We were told April 5 and then when I got to court this morning (yesterday), I was told by the prosecutor it will heard on April 26 and May 3, and now the police are mentioning April 8. “This is wasting a lot of the family’s time.”

Davids’ parents returned to their home in Namibia. The couple had relocated to the Western Cape to be present for the court case but have gone home due to all the postponements. Isaacs, who has been following the case religiously, said they had become frustrated with the justice system and many years of delays in the case. “We do not know what the delay is, the case is continuously postponed, we feel so helpless,” he said

“The parents will never get closure for their son’s murder, because the case is just postponed each time. “The reasons given are for illnesses such as a stomach ailment and another accused was shot. We have lost faith in the justice system thus far and we cannot honestly say we know if we will ever see justice in this case.”

Isaacs said their next step would be to approach the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Eric Ntabazalila of the NPA confirmed the matter was yet again brought before the courts this week and said the case was moving forward, though slowly. “The matter you are referring to is on the court roll for the State to continue leading evidence,” he said.

“The family of the deceased have always been kept aware of how far the matter is and what evidence the State is busy presenting.” But Isaac said there are no real reasons given why the case cannot move forward and why it is being delayed. The State is set to prove that the group of accused had allegedly given

Davids a lift to Philippi after he was apparently involved in an argument with his girlfriend on June 30, 2018. The group allegedly robbed Davids’ of his Sony Ericsson cellphone and other belongings. They then apparently urinated on him and dumped his body along Olieboom Road in Philippi. Davids, 34, of Blackheath, had been a dispatcher for the City’s Fire and Rescue and had no children.