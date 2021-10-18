Emergency staff joins in vaccination drive

Cape Town – Emergency personnel are now part of a mobile vaccination drive. The initiative is an effort between the Western Cape Health Department’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and its Education Department, which had already carried out vaccinations of matric learners since the start of October.

The mobile service is known as the Vax Taxi mobile, that consists of two ambulances, which acts as a primary site and a resuscitation site. The aim of the Vax taxi is to assist people in the workplace and schools and different communities to be vaccinated. EMS director Shaheem de Vries said the drive was to also strengthen relationships with communities: “We are honoured to work alongside the rest of our health colleagues in taking the vaccine campaign to the streets.

“We see this as an important opportunity to build stronger relationships with our communities and, in so doing, help keep one another safe. “I am also thrilled that we have the opportunity to team up with the Department of Education and corporate partners, and we look forward to providing more opportunities for vaccinations to communities in the Western Cape.” EMS spokesperson Deanna February said all precautions were in place while administering the doses and that temperature regulation and record keeping were adhered to.

“Each Vax Taxi mobile site consists of two ambulances (one is used as a primary vaccination section and the other as a secondary vaccination and resuscitation section), an equipped gazebo and tarpaulin (used as the observation areas) and an admin section for registrations and essential paperwork. Intricate vaccine preparation and cold chain regulations are always adhered to. “The following, vaccination precautions and mandatory processes are followed: Cold Chain, vaccines are drawn up and kept in cool boxes, proper storage is provided, temperature control and monitoring, meticulous administration with vaccine preparation and record keeping. EMS Vaxi project leader Wayne Philander said they planned on vaccinating as many people as they could in Western Cape from the workplace to school grounds.

“We have been working with our community partners to identify locations to offer the Covid-19 vaccines in and our goal is to reach every corner of the Western Cape. “The aim of the EMS Vax Taxi is to serve communities and ensure that it reaches as many individuals as possible, whether it be at their workplaces and educational institutions, meeting people where they are.” MEC for Education, Debbie Schäfer said they were happy to be part of the initiative which helped with Matric vaccination taking place at schools instead of them having to travel or leave their homes during the weekend: “The provincial Department of Health has been a wonderful partner in the rollout of vaccines to the basic education sector, including staff members and matric learners aged 18 and over.