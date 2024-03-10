Energy drinks disrupts sleep patterns in youth & increases alcohol levels when used together

Cape Town - Dietary experts warn the consumption of energy drinks can disrupt the sleep patterns of adolescents and exacerbate the intoxicating effects of alcohol. The Western Cape Health Department also said they did not notice an increase in patients seeking medical help related to the use of energy drinks.

In December last year, a young woman from Cape Town took to TikTok, showing herself being admitted to Kuils River Netcare Hospital, claiming energy drinks were the cause behind her hospitalisation. The woman, who identified herself as Camila Mbula, filmed herself lying in a hospital bed and later holding a well-known energy drink. She wrote that she had been drinking it to help with her sports training but that it had caught up with her.

Mbula did not respond to Weekend Argus for comment. Irene Labuschagne, dietitian at the division of Human Nutrition, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, at Stellenbosch University, said recent studies showed the effects of energy drinks on adolescents. “The American Academy of Paediatrics recommends that children and adolescents avoid consuming energy drinks, suggesting that they use water as their primary source of hydration,” she said.

“We do not recommend drinks with added nutrients such as electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids) to children. This could lead to excessive intakes of these nutrients. “Excessive energy drink consumption may disrupt teens' sleep patterns and may be associated with increased risk-taking behaviour.” Labuschagne added that the belief by consumers was that certain ingredients helped to improve memory, energy and mood.

“There is still conflicting evidence in scientific research regarding the efficacy of these claims and the longterm safety of these products has not yet been established,” she stated. Labuschagne warned that the real danger of the drink's intake was the caffeine volumes, which could lead to serious, life-threatening conditions such as high blood pressure. “The long-term safety effects of these are unknown,” she said.

“With regards to caffeine-containing energy drinks, studies in humans have shown that consuming energy drinks may increase blood pressure and heart rate and decrease important markers of blood vessel function, which could be bad for heart health. “Large amounts of caffeine may cause serious heart and blood vessel problems such as heart rhythm disturbances and increases in heart rate and blood pressure. “Caffeine also may harm children's still-developing cardiovascular and nervous systems.”

She said the adult recommendation for caffeine intake is <400mg per day which is approximately 4 cups of instant coffee. “There are many unpleasant side effects, and symptoms of regular or higher-dose energy drink consumption, especially at younger ages,” she said. “However, the consumption of energy drink drinks, particularly in large quantities, is associated with the occurrence of cardiovascular events such as cardiac arrhythmias, chest pain, hypertension, and even sudden cardiac death.

“The safety of the long-term consumption of energy drinks is questionable.” According to Labuschagne people who ingest energy drinks with alcohol tend to report heavier alcohol consumption. “The stimulating effects of caffeine in energy drinks could override the depressive effects of alcohol,” she added.

“This can leave you feeling less intoxicated while still experiencing alcohol-related impairments. “One study of 403 young Australian adults showed that people were nearly six times more likely to experience heart palpitations when they drank energy drinks mixed with alcohol compared to when they drank alcohol alone,” she explained. Megan Davids, Communications Department of Health and Wellness, said the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness had not noted an increase in energy drink related cases of such cases in question.