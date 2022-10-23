Ex-DA deputy mayor to lead ActionSA in Western Cape

The DA’s former deputy mayor of Knysna is touted to become ActionSA’s new Western Cape chairperson, a position that became vacant following the death of political stalwart Vytjie Mentor. Michelle Wasserman, an attorney by profession, ditched the blue party for the green mambas after she announced her resignation from the party earlier this year.

Her new appointment will officially be announced tomorrow, Weekend Argus can reveal. Wasserman, who holds a masters degree in human rights law, first joined ActionSA in June. During her first term as councillor in Knysna between 2011 and 2015, she served as deputy mayor and then speaker. She joins a growing list of politicians who have joined ActionSA having parted ways with the DA. In the past three months ActionSA has recruited the DA’s former KZN chief whip Zwakele Mncwango, former Free State leader Patricia Kopane and Northern Cape leader, Sello Lediga.

Wasserman said once elected to the position, she would hit the ground running, to change the status quo for disadvantaged communities in the DA-led province. “I would firstly focus on economic transparency and social justice - both of those are values of ActionSA,” said Wasserman. “With my background in law, specifically human rights law, and politics, I would give attention to the poor and the vulnerable and make sure that they’re not forgotten because ActionSA is a party for all the people.

“People not living in leafy suburbs are often forgotten and live in terrible circumstances and they feel they really haven’t had equal treatment, so I think that’s a reality and think that’s something ActionSA would change ... the Western Cape government is wonderful for some people but not for all people,” she said. Wasserman said she was optimistic that ActionSA would make inroads in the Western Cape at the upcoming 2024 national government elections. “The response here is overwhelming ... people feel they don’t want to vote for the option they previously had, they are so excited to have an alternative and they are really grabbing it with both hands so I think ActionSA is going to absolutely grow and thrive,” she said.

ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba, said he could not comment on Wasserman’s election as chairperson, as he would make the formal announcement on Monday. He denied claims that he was only after disgruntled DA-members. “We choose people on merit, not because of their background, their size, sexual orientation, race or gender ... when I go and fish, I go to the ocean, I don’t go to the dessert ... if you have to really look for competent ethical leaders in all the political parties, tell me where are you going to find them? You’ll find them in the DA,” he said. Mashaba said ActionSA can’t have elective conferences until after the 2024 election.

“We’re still growing the party, growing our leadership base ... how can we have an elective conference when we are still adding more people?” Mashaba asked. Political analyst, Professor Sipho Seepe said: “ActionSA is considered a less hawkish version of the DA, it subscribes to market friendly policies that are similar to those of the DA - they differ in the style of politics,” Seepe said. “Herman Mashaba is seen as an individual that political parties can engage meaningfully with a view of finding common ground. He doesn't suffer from any form of superiority. His position is probably informed by his business background.”