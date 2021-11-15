Ex-police officer facing sentencing for sexual assault and rape receives his reports from prison

Cape Town - A former Mitchells Plain sergeant found guilty of raping inmates will have to wait a while longer before he is sentenced after his report from the Probation Officer and Correctional Officers was received today. David Steenkamp made an appearance at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court today. He was found guilty of one count of rape and three of sexual assault.

Last month spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Eric Ntabazalila said sentencing could not go forward until the correctional officers and probation report was received. The report from the probation officer was received today. Sentencing proceedings were postponed to December 14.