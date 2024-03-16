Ex-SSIU boss quits in midst of facing disciplinary action

Cape Town - The former head of the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Investigation Unit (SSIU), Reynold Talmakkies, has opted to retire as his disciplinary hearing got under way this week. According to a source, Talmakkies was set to face additional allegations amid his suspension last year following a High Court judgment which found he had breached security protocols at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court while his son stood trial for murder.

It was revealed that a magistrate had recused herself from presiding over the case after she was approached by Talmakkies and told he was “heading a certain section of the police department” and was the father of the accused. Talmakkies’ son, David, along with Garth Lamb, were arrested for the murder of Cape Town rapper Chad du Plessis, who died after he was attacked outside his brother’s house in Strandfontein late on December 5, 2020. The 22-year-old was about to pull into the driveway when he was approached by five unidentified men and an argument followed, ending with Du Plessis being fatally stabbed.

At the time, he was a member of Beeza CPT, a band of three brothers who had just released a mixtape called Definition of a Rockstar. According to the judgment, the trial, which was being heard at Mitchells Plain Regional Court, was brought to a halt in September 2022 when the magistrate revealed that Talmakkies had approached her. According to court transcripts, she told the State and defence teams that as she left the courtroom and made her way to her car, she was approached.

She later recused herself from the trial and the matter was taken by the acting Regional Court President to the High Court to seek a judgment for the magistrate to continue with the case. While the High Court judges ruled that the magistrate should not have recused herself, the judges highlighted the security breach, saying the Mitchells Plain court management should take corrective measures to address this. Talmakkies was later suspended and a Weekend Argus source has revealed that after his suspension, new allegations arose which prompted further investigations by the City and police.

“There were more serious allegations and SAPS was investigating. His disciplinary hearing was to start on Thursday, but he opted to leave.’’ City spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo, confirmed that Talmakkies had left the municipality. “The disciplinary hearing was scheduled to proceed on March 14. The City can confirm that additional charges were indeed added which formed part of the hearing that was scheduled to proceed on March 14. Mr Talmakkies retired with immediate effect as of March 14.’’

Speaking to the Weekend Argus, Talmakkies confirmed that he had left the municipality, but did not comment on the reasons. “I did not resign, I went on retirement.” Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said Talmakkies had contributed significantly to training and investigations, but said the allegations against him were serious. “He has helped to bring some bad people to book, including those who murdered City staff, and for that we are grateful. But all of the good he has done could not stand against the serious allegations he faced.’’