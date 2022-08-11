Expectant moms can now deliver at Du Noon clinic

Cape Town – Less worry for Du Noon expectant mom’s as the Western Cape Health Department launched a 24-hour Maternity Obstetric Unit (MOU) yesterday. Located at the Du Noon Community Health Centre, the unit was aligned with the celebration of Women’s Month.

It aims to provide a full package of care to pregnant women including quality basic antenatal care, and delivering of babies, something that wasn’t previously available. Mothers had to be referred to neighbouring hospitals for safe delivery as the midwife facility wasn’t fully equipped. Sister Josephine Rabele, operational manager for the MOU and Antenatal Clinic at the Du Noon Health Centre encouraged parents to take advantage of the new services offered by and advised them to speak to nurses they struggle.

“We offer a full package of care now, we encourage our moms to attend their follow-up appointment dates as part of the First Thousand Days health plan. We want our mothers and dads to know that we are here for you and will walk the journey with you.” Residents warmly welcomed it, saying it would make services accessible to all at a low cost and ensure safe and timeous delivery of babies without stressing about waiting for ambulances, and yet closer to their loved ones. A mother of four, Nosiphiwo Keteyi from Du Noon said it was a struggle travelling to the nearest MOU for delivery, like many new moms from Du Noon. In the beginning of June she was booked for delivery at Somerset Hospital.

First to deliver at the newly launched Du Noon MOU, Asiphe Kona (left), with her sister Yonelisa Ngomani during the officiating event. Picture: Supplied “I had to choose between Vanguard Hospital (Community Health Centre) and Somerset. And in that process you had to consider the accessibility of public transport, so Somerset would always be the option. With this, moms won’t have to worry about travelling costs. Another young mom, Nokubonga Menera, said: “I am happy because it will be easily accessible and families can visit you any time while still at the maternity ward. The hospitals are far and it felt so lonely to be there by yourself, waiting to deliver.” Ward councillor Meisie Makuwa agreed with the moms, and thanked the department for uplifting “disadvantaged communities with lots of unemployment and struggling parents. As a community we appreciate the ward.”

Makuwa said there were a lot of teenage pregnancies in the area “and we don’t want youths to think the facility is to promote pregnancy. The community faces a huge teenage pregnancy problem due to a number of factors, but I want them to know that’s not what we want to see. We want young girls to get educated, get married and flourish in life, not to end up in the maternity ward.” Dr Kathryn Grammer, director of the western and southern health district, said this was the first MOU commissioning in over a decade in the Metro Health District. "We see it as the completion of a long journey towards a comprehensive primary health care service package at Du Noon CHC and the surrounding community which will assist us to realise our ‘Healthcare 2030’ vision.