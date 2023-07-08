‘Faf’ De Klerk to know soon on NPA decision regarding cop’s allegations

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is studying a docket following an investigation into claims that Springbok player Francois "Faf" de Klerk threatened to assault a policeman. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the SAPS handed the docket to the office of the Senior State Prosecutor on Friday morning.

The docket was previously returned to the SAPS for further investigation. "We will have to study the docket and see if what we asked for has been attended to before we take a decision, " said Ntabazalila. Springbok scrum-half Francois “Faf” de Klerk. Photo: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX A Stellenbosch police captain, Lesley Smith, claimed the Rugby World Cup star threatened to use a panga to attack him and also hurled racial slurs.

This was despite De Klerk claiming to have been in Japan, more than 14 000km away from Stellenbosch, on December, 8 2022 - the time of the alleged incident. Smith also claimed at the time that De Klerk drove off in a Toyota Corolla, and allegedly called him a “h*****” minutes after he “tried to kill me with a panga”. This week, Smith refused to talk about the incident.

"I have nothing to say", he said. De Klerk's lawyer, Shane Wafer, said he was aware of the allegations made by the officer and had co-operated with the NPA . Wafer said there was no merit to the allegations.

"It would not appear possible for a case to proceed as there is no evidence. "Faf has shown without a shadow of doubt that the allegations are vexatious and malicious as he was not in the country at the time," said Wafer. Footage of De Klerk with fellow Yokohama Cannon Eagles club members during practice sessions in Tokyo from the end of November up till January can be viewed on the internet.

At the time, the metadata of a picture De Klerk took of his visa also showed that had been taken on December 8 in Inagi, Wakabadai, the date Smith claimed he was almost murdered. Wafer said De Klerk's focus was now on the upcoming international matches. Although the Springbok squad to play in the Rugby World Cup 2023 has not been announced yet, some rugby pundits have tipped him to be part of the team.

The World Cup takes place in France from September 8 to October 28. Known as "the giant slayer" De Klerk was part of the South African team that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup. De Klerk is in training for the Championship against Australia at Loftus on Saturday.