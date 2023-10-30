Cape Town – Family of missing 5-year-old Lee-Virno van Wyk are continuing to pray for his safe return home as he approach his seventh birthday. Lee-Virno mysteriously vanished from Louisvaleweg in Upington on May 31, 2022 while playing with a group of friends after school.

Lee-Virno had left the Intermediêre Louisvaleweg school where he was in Grade R and visited his uncle’s home. He left his bag and jacket there before heading out with his friends. To date, the family has received no leads as to what happened to the little boy after farms, swamps and dumping sites were also searched extensively with the help of the police’s sniffer dogs. In July, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said 3 712 children were still missing in the country, dating as far back as 1995, and that 2 175 were female and 1 537 males.

Local missing persons organisations in the Western Cape continue to share Lee-Virno’s flyer and are assisting his family. This week, police confirmed they had exhausted all avenues in their search for the little boy. The case has since been handed over to Kimberley police for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam said they were requesting assistance with new information which may shed light on what happened to Lee-Virno. “The Upington police are investigating an inquiry following the disappearance of Lee-Virno van Wyk on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Upington,” he said. “The police have relentlessly searched for him, however have not had any breakthrough regarding the disappearance at this stage.

“The police are still appealing to the public who may assist in finding him, to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Neville Rich, at 082 785 0637 or 08600 10111, or either SMS anonymously to 32211 or use the MySAPS App. “All Information received will be treated confidentially.” Lee-Virno’s uncle, Maxwell van Wyk, said the family has not given up hope.

“He will be in Grade 1 this year and his birthday is on December 6, then he will be 7 years old. We are still praying for his safe return and we are not giving up hope,” he added. “Lee-Virno is a good child, disciplined, and he would not just stay away from home. “The day he went missing, he had left his jacket and school bag at my brother’s place and left with his niece, where they played.

“He later joined a group of friends and that was the last time he was seen. “We searched the dumping sites and even the farms for him and the police had their forensic sniffer dogs present. “If he was lost, he would know how to come back home.

“The friends he had played with were also questioned and his cousin and their stories were similar on what happened that day. “But it has been a year and five months and there has been no new information.” The little boy’s mother, Lie-en van Wyk, said they had yet to receive the latest update from police about the case.