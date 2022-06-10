Family yearns for return of missing sisters

Cape Town- Sisters Vanessa and Kimberly Mubaiwa vanished without a trace in Muizenberg on May 27 and are yet to be found. Their Father Douglas said that the girls had said they were going to the library and it was later confirmed that they were seen there.

He added that they left home around 10am and were at the library until 1.30pm. They are said to have gotten a lift in a white Honda SUV with registration CA 39339 “They were both churchgoers. They loved to read and study. They wanted to change their lives through education. Vanessa is in matric. They were both quiet children,” said Mubaiwa. The sisters have another sibling and Mubiawa yearns for his two daughters' safe return.

“We are sick at home. My wife just sleeps she has no power to do anything,” he said. Founder of Western Cape Missing Persons Unit Candice Van Der Rheede said, “We need the public to be extra vigilant. If they do see these girls contact the investigating officer or the numbers on the flyers. Please share.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a missing person's file was opened at Muizenberg SAPS. He added The search/investigation continues.

